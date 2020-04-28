|
|
On April 25,2020 Jesus called upon Susan Virginia Island Hufton's appointed Angels to bring forth the father's child and fulfill his promise of eternal life through his salvation with her daughter by her side. Susan is preceded by her Mother, Bertha Stronzalo Island of Pennsylvania, and her Father, Clemente Island of the Philippines. She leaves behind her only child and loving daughter, Sherry Lynne Hufton Poch; son in-law, John F. Poch, her special first grandson, Robert A. Bell, (fiancÃ© Rachel Jarvis); her miracle baby grandson, John R. Poch; and great grandson, "Turkey" Preston Jarvis.
Susan was born in Anne Arundel, Maryland and shortly after her Fathers military career placed them in Virginia Beach and was native for her. She attended Princess Anne High School and worked in management for over 30 years.
Susan was a mother and father to Sherry who taught her to be kind, strong, loving and to give to those in need. Susan was an animal lover beyond measure. As a child Sherry quickly learned sitting in the back seat of her Mother's car if she heard the words "hold on kid" the brakes were slamming and with excitement she knew she would quickly have a stray passenger riding in the back with her. The joy they felt together to save GOD's creature was priceless.
Susan lived a simple life, always a hard worker, devoted to raising her daughter, and as years past being able to enjoy her two grandsons.
Susan loved working in the yard and flower gardens. She would often say that is her peaceful place away from busy life. Each spring her labor of love would bring forth such beauty, as the flowers would blossom and the sweet aroma would fill the air bringing her enjoyment. Sherry too found the same peace in the garden and as Susan aged some tasks may have gotten a little harder, but she improvised as always to get it done and that was "kid here is what we're going to do" ever so comfortably sitting on the porch supervising, that's my Mom.
In respect to Susan's wishes, a private immediate family service will be on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12 at Woodlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of fresh cut flowers, Sherry has asked for outdoor perennial flowering plants to be sent to 804 Raymond Court, Va. Beach, Va. 23464, as she will personally be erecting a memorial garden in honor of her loving mother. The plants will be placed with heart felt hands.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2020