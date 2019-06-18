Susan W. Haworth



Susan Warrick Haworth died June 13, 2019 with her family at her side. She was seventy two years old. A lifetime resident of Norfolk, Susan grew up in Willoughby and Princess Anne County. She often spoke of her childhood in connection with the landscape she loved. She loved sandy beach picnics on the Chesapeake Bay and tomato fights with neighbors on hot summer days on Old Kempsville Road. As a young child, Susan was hospitalized during the Polio epidemic. She often spoke of this early experience, and of those children she knew who did not survive. She attended and excelled in Norfolk Public Schools and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Old Dominion University. She met her future husband at the Little Theatre of Norfolk. Susan worked for the City of Norfolk as a social worker and fostered several children with her husband prior to raising a family. She taught Christian education at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, the parish where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Susan went on to have two children, Daniel and Rachel. She devoted her life's energy to them and their endeavors. She was a baseball mom, a ballet mom, a mom at the rescue at any 2 a.m. emergency. She provided food "enough for an army" at dinner time because she never knew which friends might be stopping by. In recent years, Susan faced multiple health challenges but remained steadfast in her faith in the Lord and found strength to share this life with her grandchildren, Joey and Nicholas. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Millard F. Warrick and Florence S. Warrick of Norfolk. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dan; her children Daniel (Colette) and Rachel (Joe); her grandsons Joey and Nicholas; her sisters, Carroll and Anne; and many many loved ones. A memorial will be held at Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ and St. Luke's.



