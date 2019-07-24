The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Susan Walker Ingling passed away July 20,2019 in Wake Forest, North Carolina surrounded by her family. She was born November 14, 1945 to William and Mary Walker in Philadelphia, PA. She was a graduate of Virginia Beach High School.

Susan spent her life living on the east coast from New Jersey to most recently North Carolina. She lived in Virginia Beach for many years and considered that her home. She never wanted to be too far from the beach.

Susan retired from GEICO in Virginia Beach, VA in 2010 and JCP&L in New Jersey in 1995.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, William T. Walker, Jr. of Virginia Beach,Va. Her children, Kelly Ingling Wallace of Aubrey, Tx. , Amy Ingling Garrity and her husband, Mark Garrity of Wake Forest, NC. She was Nana to five grandchildren, Presley and Ryan Wallace and Mark, Luke and Jake Garrity.

Susan loved all animals but none more than her beloved dog, Barney, She had many friends that she shared her love of beach music, good times and shagging in Myrtle Beach.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home 1801 Baltic Ave. Virginia Beach, VA. 23451.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home 1801 Baltic Ave. Virginia Beach, VA. 23451.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019
