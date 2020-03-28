The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
More Obituaries for Sushila Menawat
Sushila Menawat

Sushila Menawat Obituary
Sushila Menawat, 87, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on March 27, 2020.

Born in Ajmer RAJ, India, she was the daughter of the late Gutkal Bai and Swarup N. Mathur. Sushila was also predeceased by her husband, Govind. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory: three sons and daughters-in-law, Arun and Mala, Anil and Vibha, and Sunil and Madhu Menawat; grandchildren, Sunaina, Devesh, Dhruv and Chandni, Radhika and Pawan, Akhilesh, Anchit, and Archana Menawat; brothers, Suraj, Murli, and Harish Mathur; and sister, Vimla Simlote.

Services are private with Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2020
