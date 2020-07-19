1/1
Susi Elfriede Yates
Susi Elfrieda Yates went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020. A native of Breslau, Germany, she was predeceased by the love of her life, Robert David Yates, Sr.

Susi, 91, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was the daughter of the late Elfriede and Hermann Panitz. Susi loved to spend time with her family and friends, vacationing, traveling and enjoyed cooking for her family. Sheis survived by her son, Robert D. Yates, Jr., and wife, Joanna; three grandchildren, Brittany McMichael (Caton), Ashley Katz (Sean), and Christopher Yates; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, and services will be private.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
