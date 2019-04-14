Suzan â€œSueâ€ O. Bowman, 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 10, 2019.She was born in Boston, MA, on Oct. 31, 1938. She is survived by 4 daughters, Janice Bowman and Christine Bowman of Virginia Beach, VA, Debra Bowman and partner, Judy, of Seabrook, NH, and Suzan Mellis and husband, Jeff, of Clinton Township, MI. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Zirakian and husband, Michael, of Andover, MA, and Antionette Nersesian of North Andover, MA, and a brother, Vincent Keseian of Hurst, TX.In her younger years she loved to bowl, play cards, cross stitch, and roller skate. She enjoyed coaching bowling and softball. She was married for 29 years to Glen Bowman, deceased. She was an avid Bingo player at Bingo Palace where many friends were made and knew her as â€œMaâ€ or â€œSueâ€. She loved working in the office part time at Bingo Palace. That Boston accent never faded and she loved her Boston Red Sox.The family would like to thank Westminster Canterbury Hospice for all their support.Sue will be cremated and buried in Massachusetts at a later date with a private service. In lieu of flowers, Sue loved animals so the family asks to please donate in her memory to any animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary