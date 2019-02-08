Suzanne Doviak, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 5th, 2019 surrounded by her immediate family. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Doviak; daughter, Meaghan Hakala; son-in-law, William Hakala; granddaughter, Savannah Hakala; brother-in-law, Greg Doviak and his wife Ann Repplier; along with Williamâ€™s parents, Rosa and Terry Hakala.Sue will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She had many cherished friends from her years as a professor and community volunteer. She retired from teaching at Old Dominion University after 37 enjoyable years where she was a passionate, devoted and caring teacher loved by her students. Sue dedicated her time to the Harborfest Committee in the early 1980â€™s, Friends of the ODU Womenâ€™s Caucus, Friends of the Norfolk Public Library, Friends of the ODU Library, Norfolk Academy, and Norfolk Chrysler Museum. She spent close to 30 years sharing laughs with her beloved book group friends, and was a longtime member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. Sue and Michael spent her last decade building memories and traveling the world together. What her family will miss most is her enthusiastic and caring spirit. She always found giving to others to be a privilege.The family would like to extend special gratitude to Sharon, Pat and Sandra whose support was invaluable.A visitation will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk Chapel on Sunday, February 10th from 6PM until 7PM. A service in her memory will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday, February 11th at 11AM. A reception will be held at the Church immediately following the service. In lieu of gifts or flowers, Sue requested that friends and family please make a gift of time to an organization that is meaningful to them. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary