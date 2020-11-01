Suzanne Frances Ponton (nÃ©e Baleros) passed away on October 24, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA.



Suzanne was born on September 16, 1953 to Louis and Henriette Baleros in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong. She was the fourth of nine children, and had special relationships with each of her siblings. They all adored her and it was well known in their family that she was her mom's favorite child.



One fateful day in the summer of 1971, Suzanne attended an Air Wing party at the Hong Kong Hilton and spotted a handsome Naval Flight Officer, who was on liberty from the USS Midway, across the room. She quickly told her friend, "I want THAT one" and later said it was love at first sight. "THAT one" was Robert (Bob) Ponton of Pittsfield, MA and in true Suzanne fashion, she got him. Bob and Suzanne maintained a long distance relationship when he returned to the Midway, where he was an A-6 B/N with Attack Squadron 115; they got to know each other and kept their relationship alive through phone calls, letters and cassette tapes. Bob proposed over the phone on Mother's Day in 1973 and they were wed in Hong Kong on September 15, 1973 - their love story was one for the ages, and it goes without saying that they remained happily married for the last 47 years.



Shortly after their wedding, Bob brought Suzanne to the United States, where they began their new life together. Suzanne officially became a proud United States citizen when she was naturalized on December 3, 1990; she loved being able to exercise her right to vote and always encouraged her loved ones to make sure they went to the polls.



They welcomed their first son, Matthew James in 1974, their only daughter Kirsten Monique in 1979, and their "happy little surprise," Ryan Patrick in 1981. Suzanne was the ultimate Navy Wife throughout Bob's Naval career, while remaining at home to raise their children. She landed her first official job in 1993 as Bob's assistant in his second career as a financial planner - she loved to tell everyone that she got to "sleep with the boss."



Suzanne had many hobbies including knitting, cross-stitching, shopping on QVC and Amazon, doing crosswords, texting on the family group message, reading, talking to her granddaughters and watching the Food Network and New York Yankees. However, her absolute favorite thing to do was cook, a skill passed on from her father who taught her from a very young age. She was always so thrilled to see her loved ones enjoy what she had created in the kitchen. She wasn't content until everyone around the dinner table was in a food coma AND had given her plenty of praise about what she had prepared. Ultimately, Suzanne's passion for cooking was a means to bring her family and friends together, and there was nothing on earth that made her happier than being with those she loved.



It is undeniable that Suzanne was the epitome of joy. She may have been only 5'0" tall, but her presence could easily fill up the entire room. Her smile was contagious, her laugh was infectious and she spread happiness to anyone lucky enough to interact with her. It didn't matter if you were her grocery store cashier, a nurse at her doctor's office or her friend - she had a way of making EVERYONE feel special; her childlike innocence kept everyone laughing and brought endless entertainment.



Suzanne was preceded in death by both of her parents. Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are her husband, Bob; their three children, Matthew, Kirsten and Ryan; a son-in-law, Glen and daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn; three granddaughters, Kelsea, Reagan and Josephine; eight siblings, Anthony, Tyrone, Louise, Madeline, Rosalind, Louis, Harty and Audrey; Bob's brothers and their wives, Kevin, Cindy, Mark and Karen; and 22 nieces and nephews.



The family is so grateful for Suzanne's team of doctors, who were integral in helping to maintain her health over the years; a special thanks to the team at DaVita Dialysis Center off Independence Blvd for taking such special care of her since she started dialysis in 2016.



A Celebration of Life will be planned for Suzanne in the near future, when everyone is able to come together and honor her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Feeding America - we are confident that she would love to continue feeding people as a part of her legacy.



