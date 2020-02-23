|
Suzanne Harris Welch, 87, a former Norfolk resident, died February 16, 2020 at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA. Mrs. Welch was born in Richmond, VA and lived in Norfolk from 1938 to 1960. She was a 1950 graduate of Granby High School and attended Saint Mary's College in Raleigh, NC. She was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Jack Hawley Harris. Her husband of 43 years, Thomas S. Welch, a retired Naval officer, died in 2001. During her husband's Naval career, Mrs. Welch lived in Trinidad and San Juan, Puerto Rico. She had been a resident of Northern Virginia off and on since 1963. She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Welch Bucher, (Ken), and a granddaughter, Stephanie Anne of Leesburg, VA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax, VA. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020