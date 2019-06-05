Home

Suzanne Marie Gray was born in Washington DC on November 28, 1947. She was 71 years young when she entered heaven's gates on May 3, 2019. Suzanne was a longtime resident of West Neck in Virginia Beach, formally from Annapolis Maryland.Suzanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook for others, was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She lived with her husband, Bob Gray in Annapolis, MD for many years before moving to Virginia Beach, VA to be closer to her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Gray of Virginia Beach, VA. She is also survived by her daughter, Patty Hagerty and her husband Patrick Hagerty of Virginia Beach, VA and her son, Bobby Gray and his wife Sissy Gray of Easton, MD. She leaves behind two grandchildren that she adored, Brian Hagerty and his wife Rachel Hagerty and Shannon Hagerty.A memorial service celebrating Suzanne's life will be held on Friday, June 28th at 11:00am at Sandbridge Community Chapel, 3041 Sandpiper Rd. in Virginia Beach, VA 23456. The family wishes to thank all those who have shown their love and support during this very difficult time.
