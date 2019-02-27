Suzanne Mills, loving mother, sister, daughter, cherished friend, and adored aunt departed this life suddenly on Thursday, February 21st, at the age of 59. She was a remarkable woman loved deeply by all who knew her. Born in Cherry Point, NC to Janice and Kenneth Clem she and her family moved frequently during childhood. She fondly remembered her childhood years in North Carolina and Hawaii. She was a graduate of Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach. Suzanneâ€™s son Jonathan was her greatest joy; her son truly was the highlight of her life. Suzanneâ€™s biggest passion was her family and extended family; she hosted get togethers for every holiday and hosted dinner for her family and close friends every Friday night. Suzanneâ€™s Friday night dinners were the most anticipated and enjoyed time of her entire familyâ€™s week and will be sorely missed. Suzanneâ€™s â€˜mandatory funâ€™ was much appreciated by her family; she always ensured everyone had fun, tried new experiences, and enjoyed playing games as a family. Suzanne had exquisite taste and her friends and family often sought her advice. She loved shopping and decorating her own homes and those of her friends and family. She also enjoyed going to the beach and loved going to Corolla to watch the wild horses. Left to cherish her memory are: her son Jonathan Mills; mother Janice Clem; sister Sandy Jones; close friend and ex-husband Donald Mills and his wife Annette; brother-in-law Danny Reeves; nephews Cory Reeves, Chase Wood, and Jordan Mills; niece Caylor Reeves, and countless friends. She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Clem.A celebration of Suzanneâ€™s life is to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Suzanneâ€™s honor to . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary