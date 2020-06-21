Suzette (Sue) entered eternal rest on June 11, 2020. She was born to John and Mary Baer and was one of nine children. She was married To Curtis J McNeill for 33 years and mother to 3 children, Mari Williamson, Courtney McNeill and Corey McNeill and her special love, grandson, Barrett.



Sue's life revolved around her children and family. Sue is survived by The Baer Family siblings, Rosemary Sanders( Larry), Carol Hickman(Paul), Cheryl Acampora (Tony), John Baer "Ted" (Lori), Sharon Wilbanks, Richard "Tony"Baer (April), Sherry Berlin (Kevin),Thomas "Tom" Baer. A host of, nieces, nephews and cousins that will surely miss her. We wish to thank Kayla Cook, Dr Thomas Alberico and the many nurses that cared for Sue. A celebration of her life is planned for Suzette at a later date.



