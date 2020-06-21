Suzette Anne Baer McNeill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzette (Sue) entered eternal rest on June 11, 2020. She was born to John and Mary Baer and was one of nine children. She was married To Curtis J McNeill for 33 years and mother to 3 children, Mari Williamson, Courtney McNeill and Corey McNeill and her special love, grandson, Barrett.

Sue's life revolved around her children and family. Sue is survived by The Baer Family siblings, Rosemary Sanders( Larry), Carol Hickman(Paul), Cheryl Acampora (Tony), John Baer "Ted" (Lori), Sharon Wilbanks, Richard "Tony"Baer (April), Sherry Berlin (Kevin),Thomas "Tom" Baer. A host of, nieces, nephews and cousins that will surely miss her. We wish to thank Kayla Cook, Dr Thomas Alberico and the many nurses that cared for Sue. A celebration of her life is planned for Suzette at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved