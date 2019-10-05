|
|
Sybil Leola Gray McDaniel of Norfolk, Virginia died peacefully at Sentara Hospice House on Friday, September 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Born October 4, 1933, she grew up in Buxton, NC, the daughter of the late John Raymond Gray and Edna Casey Gray. Sybil was the matriarch of the McDaniel clan to whom she demonstrated and taught the values of unconditional love, forgiveness, and deep abiding faith in Jesus Christ, her personal savior. Always offering a listening ear, a kind word, and a good dose of humor, she was cherished by those who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence S. "Sonny" McDaniel, Sr., and her eldest son, L. Sherman McDaniel, Jr. Surviving children are daughter-in-law, Deanna McDaniel Dorman of Frisco, NC; James R. "Buddy" McDaniel and wife Heather, of Buxton, NC; Edna "Cissy" Nelson and husband Jim of Southport, NC; Darlene O'Neal and husband Morris of Norfolk, VA; and Cynthia Brodwater and husband Charlie of Staunton, VA and Frisco, NC. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Charlene Gilbert; Jason Gilbert (Christina); Joe Nelson (Blaize); Rachael Brackett (Jacob); Mary Joy McDaniel; and Brittany Rose O'Neal, and also two great-grandchildren, Darren Paul and Kane Gilbert.
A celebration of her life will be held at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Buxton on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Eric Hinson officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives after the service at their home at 50560 NC Highway 12, in Frisco NC.
Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 5, 2019