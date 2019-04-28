|
|
Syble Williams Tolleson went home to be with the Lord April 23, 2019 after a lengthy battle with dementia. She finished her earthly work and has joined her husband, Joe Tolleson, in the arms of Jesus Christ. She was the oldest of six children, survived by three siblings. She leaves behind four children, Maxine T. Frye (Lennie Frye), Bob Tolleson (Frances Tolleson), Ed Tolleson (Patty H. Tolleson), and Patti T. Eisenhauer (Tim Eisenhauer). She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. And on and on! A visitation will be held Monday April 29, 2019 from 12:30-2 PM followed by a chapel service at Woodlawn Funeral Home and burial at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be made at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019