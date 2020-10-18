Peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at St. Mary's Hospital on October 15, 2020, at the age of 76, in Richmond, VA. Sydney was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy Epes and Benjamin Franklin Fanshaw, of Norfolk, Va.; and her husband, Richard Ernest Weis of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her three children, Richard Randolph Weis (Shannon) of Richmond, Va., Ann Carter Catlett of Richmond, Va., Michael Wade Weis of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Gaines, Collin, Sydney, Andrew, Braden, Rylen, Sutton and Virginia; and sister, Mary Lou Mason (Shannon "Skip" Mason) of Richmond, Va. Gammy will always be remembered as an amazing wife and mother for her love of family, her quick wit, her unselfish approach to life, her passion for travel and her endearing friendships. She was the wind beneath our wings. A Celebration of Life will take place in the near future when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in memory of Sydney Weis. Please join us in showing your support for the doctors and nurses that took such great care of her. Donations can be made by mail to Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation at 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd FLOOR, Richmond, Va. 23230 or via www.bsvaf. org/makeagift designating St. Mary's Hospital. Memorial donations will benefit The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.



