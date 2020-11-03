1/1
Sylvester Prude
Portsmouth - Sylvester Prude 85, of the 100 block of Marcy St., passed away on October 26, 2020 at Riverside Memorial.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel located at 5605 Ports., Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-6:00 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth. Interment will be at Albert G. Horton Cemetery located at 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
NOV
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757.628.1000
or

