Or Copy this URL to Share

Portsmouth - Sylvester Prude 85, of the 100 block of Marcy St., passed away on October 26, 2020 at Riverside Memorial.



A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel located at 5605 Ports., Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-6:00 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth. Interment will be at Albert G. Horton Cemetery located at 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store