Sylvia B. Henderson, 80, of Chesapeake and formerly of Teaneck, NJ, passed away, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born in St. Petersburg, FL, she was the daughter of the late Primus, Sr. and Mary Louise Butler. She was predeceased by her loving husband Edward, Sr. and a brother Harold. Mrs. Henderson was a teacher, and a longtime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and will be fondly remembered for her countless contributions to various communities.
Survivors include her children, Edward M. Henderson, Jr. and wife Kristine; Sharita Y. Henderson-Tankard and husband Lionel; grandchildren, Kyla, Lionel, Jr., Evan Jo, Jalen and Jeanette; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Primus, Jr., Kenneth and Ronald; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The funeral mass will be conducted at 11:00 am, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Father Romeo Jasmin will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm for a visitation at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020