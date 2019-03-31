Sylvia Konstance Foster, â€œBestemorâ€, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 27th. She was born August 25, 1934 and was a native of Woodbury Heights, NJ. She was the first child of the late Arthur Martin Olsen and Sofie Kristine Lie Olsen.Sylvia was a registered nurse and retired from VB General Hospital. She was beloved by her patients and co-workers who always recalled her kind and empathetic care. She was a member of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church (VBUMC) and an avid member of Sons of Norway. She embraced her Norwegian language classes, camaraderie and celebration of her heritage. She enjoyed gardening and long walks in nature. She looked forward to family gatherings and being surrounded by loved ones. Her family was always first in her priorities. She had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially her cat, Emmy.She is survived by her loving brother, Arthur Olaf Olsen (Lenore) of Canton, GA; her children, Mary Katherine Pratt (Wayne), Patrick Foster (Stacy), Kristina Somers (David) and John Foster (Karol); grandchildren: Matthew, Britt (Paul), Chelsea (Jon), Erik, Sofie, Lily, Shelly and Kaden; and great granddaughter: Shiloh Bergen Bair; and dear friends: Arline, Judy, Marie and Virginia, and many friends and family in Norway. Takk for din kjaerlighet og vennskap; jeg elsker deg. A celebration of life will be held at VBUMC, 212 19th St. Virginia Beach, on Thursday, April 4th at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA, VBUMC or . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary