Sylvia Marie Shelton Lawson Fain died at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert James Shelton and Lula Dixie Kelly, brother Jack Wayne Shelton, sister Doris Virginia Shelton Hopper, husband of 50 years Curtis Denzil Fain, son George David Lawson, stepdaughter Violet Dale Fain Findley, and niece Mary Balise Hopper. She is survived by one brother, James Robert Shelton; five daughters, Susan Ann Lawson Lawrence (James Barker) of Elon, NC, Cynthia Marie Lawson of Chesapeake, VA, Dixie Phyllis Fain Newton (Shawn) of Cooper City, FL, Janice Lorene Fain of Mechanicsville, VA, and Sarah Fain of Va Beach, VA. She is survived by 11 grandchildren: Sylvia Lorraine "Lori" Biegar Powell (James Edward "Jim Edd") of Ruffin, NC, Chance Eugene Lawrence (Katie Turner) of Eden, NC, Jeremy James Luzier of Chesapeake, VA, Amanda Marie Luzier Carson (Douglas "Van") of Chesapeake, VA, Nicole Marie Newton of Miami, FL, Jessica Elizabeth Newton of Cooper City, FL, Kaela Balise Fain of Mechanicsville, VA, Lucille Marie Findley of Lexington, NC, Daniel Lloyd Findley of East Bend, NC, Avalee Dale Findley of Lexington, NC, Marlene Dawn Findley Hyder, Lexington, SC.She is survived by 8 g. grandchildren: Savannah Lorraine Powell, Madalynn James Powell, Elena Grace Lawrence, Marcella Marie Carson, and Wesley Van Auken Carson, Walter Charles Weinsek, Holly Hyder, Jessica Hyder, and Levi Hunter Hyder She is survived by 8 nieces and nephews; Lynda Ann Shelton, Diane Marie Shelton Starkley, James "Jimmy" Robert Shelton, Sabrina Virginia Hopper Gibson, Rochelle Faye Hopper, Terry Lynn Shelton Sloan, Michael Wayne Shelton, and Melissa Dawn Shelton Daltizer. Mrs. Fain retired from the City of Va Beach Schools and was avid family genealogist, finding over ten thousand family members to add to her family tree. She was a member of several heritage organizations including the Fort Norfolk Chapter of the National Society of 1812, Pickett-Buchanan Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Adam Thoroughgood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution where she served as Regent from 2002-2004. She was best known for her volunteerism, her optimistic, loquacious nature, and her unrealized dream to find that one missing ancestor. She loved reading, high teas, volunteering with children, working with stained glass and needlework. A graveside service is planned for Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Overlook Cemetery in Eden, NC, at 4 p.m. A celebration of life reception will immediately follow the service at the Morehead-Fair House, 420 Boone Road, Eden, NC. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 13, 2019