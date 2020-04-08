|
|
Sylvia Pauline Blankenship, 86, passed away April 6, 2020. She was born in Washington County, VA to the late Roy C. and Virgie May Lane Bishop. Sylvia was predeceased by her loving husband, Jesse J. Blankenship. She was a former member of London Bridge Baptist Church for many, many years.
She is survived by her sons, Eugene Blankenship (Beth) and Melvin Blankenship (Martha); granddaughters, Courtney and Caitlin; sisters, Faye Benson and JoAnn Oakes; and her brother, Edward Bishop.
To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing there will be no formal visitation. The family will not be receiving friends. Those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 10 to 4 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Princess Anne Memorial Gardens, Virginia Beach. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020