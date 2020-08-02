Sylvia Ray Stokely went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory 6 children; Alan, Anthony and Byron Stokely, Marilyn King, Carolyn Parker and Rosalind Jeffries. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 934 W Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23505. A viewing will be held, 2pm - 6pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. Interment will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, VA.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.