85, passed away on June 3, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth and was a retired caregiver. Sylvia was a member of Celestial Baptist Church. She served in the Church Choir and in the Willing Worker's Ministries. Sylvia Harrell leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters Laverne Price and Tia Rhones (Paul); one son, Sean H. Edwards (Sandra); six grandchildren Ryan, Shannon, Sean, Nicole Charles and James; two great grandchildren Evera and Sarah; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A devoted friend, Shirley Patillo. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Turner. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:00 am in Celestial Baptist Church, 1439 Mount Vernon Ave., Portsmouth, VA 23707. Steele-Bullock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Viewing will begin at 4pm -7pm. Wednesday. Family and friends will assemble at the designated residence for the processional to the church.



