Sylvia T. Harrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
85, passed away on June 3, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth and was a retired caregiver. Sylvia was a member of Celestial Baptist Church. She served in the Church Choir and in the Willing Worker's Ministries. Sylvia Harrell leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters Laverne Price and Tia Rhones (Paul); one son, Sean H. Edwards (Sandra); six grandchildren Ryan, Shannon, Sean, Nicole Charles and James; two great grandchildren Evera and Sarah; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A devoted friend, Shirley Patillo. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Turner. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:00 am in Celestial Baptist Church, 1439 Mount Vernon Ave., Portsmouth, VA 23707. Steele-Bullock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Viewing will begin at 4pm -7pm. Wednesday. Family and friends will assemble at the designated residence for the processional to the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Celestial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757-398-9100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved