Sylvia W. Sykes, 76, of Chesapeake, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.Sylvia was a South Norfolk native and the widow of Gary Sykes. She was the daughter of the late Wilbert, Sr. and Grace Weatherington and was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Gilliam.Sylvia was a graduate of Oscar Smith High School and retired from the Norfolk/Portsmouth Bar Association.She is survived by her daughters, Traci Goodwin and Kara Smith (Bobby); grandchildren Eric Yarboro (Katie), Karlee Smith; great grandchild, Robbie Yarboro; and brother, Wilbert L. Weatherington, Jr. (Frances).A memorial service will be held at a later date.