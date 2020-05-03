Sylvia W. Sykes, 76, of Chesapeake, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.
Sylvia was a South Norfolk native and the widow of Gary Sykes. She was the daughter of the late Wilbert, Sr. and Grace Weatherington and was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Gilliam.
Sylvia was a graduate of Oscar Smith High School and retired from the Norfolk/Portsmouth Bar Association.
She is survived by her daughters, Traci Goodwin and Kara Smith (Bobby); grandchildren Eric Yarboro (Katie), Karlee Smith; great grandchild, Robbie Yarboro; and brother, Wilbert L. Weatherington, Jr. (Frances).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.