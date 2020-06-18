Sylvia W. Sykes
Sylvia W. Sykes, 76, of Chesapeake, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 AM in the chapel of Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
