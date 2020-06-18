Sylvia W. Sykes, 76, of Chesapeake, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 AM in the chapel of Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 18, 2020.