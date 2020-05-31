T. Clyde Tilghman III
T. Clyde Tilghman, III, affectionately known as "Bubba", passed peacefully and comfortably with his family on the afternoon of Thursday May 28th, 2020.

Bubba was born in Wilson, North Carolina to Theodore Clyde Tilghman, Jr. and Gwendolyn Brown Tilghman. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debbie Foreman Tilghman, their son Wesley Tilghman, his son Gary Tilghman and Gary's mother Katie Hope. He is also survived by his loving sisters Nancy T. Singleton of King, North Carolina, Susan T. Hawthorne (Steve) of Lafayette, Indiana, and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his loving sister Barbara T. Saunders (Raymond) of Grafton, Virginia.

Bubba was a retired pipefitter, and a 50 plus year member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 110. He was active in the Willoughby Civic League, and was a member of the Corinthian Lodge #266.

Growing up in Norfolk, VA on Willoughby Spit, Bubba had a deep-rooted affinity for the water, a love that he instilled and passed down to his sons. As a boy, he worked the fishing boats, ran the sand hills, and trudged the mud flats. He was a great fan of George Jones and Elvis Presley, but nothing made him happier than listening to his son, Wesley, perform.

Bubba was a gentle spirit and possessed a smile that would make anyone's day brighter. Always quick with a kind word, and never short on time to help those in need, he was well loved and well respected. A friend to everyone he met, he will be greatly missed. We will all love you forever.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
