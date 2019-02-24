|
|
Tabitha Ann Richardson Wright transitioned from this earthly life on February 20th. She was born on April 22, 1935 in Nash County, North Carolina to the late Bruce and Florence Richardson. She leaves 4 sons and 2 grandchildren to cherish her memory. There will be a celebration of life on Tuesday, February 26, 1p.m., Mt Zion Interdenominational Christian Community Church, 2345 E. Indian River Rd., Norfolk, VA 23523. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Monday, February 25th at Community Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019