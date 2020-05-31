Tamia Benton born on May 11,2001, passed away on May 19,2020. "MiMi" as she was affectionately known graduated from Booker T Washington high school , where she received several honors in Track and Field, BTW basketball and BTW JROTC.



A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, June 2,2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23523. Viewing will be Monday June 1, 2020 from 2-6 pm at Metropolitan, Berkley.



