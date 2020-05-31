Tamia Diane Benton
Tamia Benton born on May 11,2001, passed away on May 19,2020. "MiMi" as she was affectionately known graduated from Booker T Washington high school , where she received several honors in Track and Field, BTW basketball and BTW JROTC.

A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, June 2,2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23523. Viewing will be Monday June 1, 2020 from 2-6 pm at Metropolitan, Berkley.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

