Tamika Sears, 44, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1975 in Suffolk, VA. A graduate of Lakeland High School in 1994, Tamika was the daughter of devoted father Michael Sears (Sharon â€˜Peaches' Sears) and loving mother Brenda Majette-Harris (Frederick Harris, Jr.) She is survived by her two daughters Sakina and Sacaria Sears, and one son Quinten Sears. She was a grandmother of 8 grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by three sisters Brandy Verette (Carlos Verette) of Tucson, AZ ; Krystle Harris of Killeen, TX; Latrice White (Linwood White) of Portsmouth, Va. A faithful and loving cousin; Patricia Pitchford and two dedicated friends; Tracey Smith and Latwanda Pittman, her nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and a host of friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 12:00 noon at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 828 Old Dill Road, Suffolk, VA. Crocker Funeral Home is in charge.



