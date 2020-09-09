1/1
Tamika S. Sears
1975 - 2020
Tamika Sears, 44, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1975 in Suffolk, VA. A graduate of Lakeland High School in 1994, Tamika was the daughter of devoted father Michael Sears (Sharon â€˜Peaches' Sears) and loving mother Brenda Majette-Harris (Frederick Harris, Jr.) She is survived by her two daughters Sakina and Sacaria Sears, and one son Quinten Sears. She was a grandmother of 8 grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by three sisters Brandy Verette (Carlos Verette) of Tucson, AZ ; Krystle Harris of Killeen, TX; Latrice White (Linwood White) of Portsmouth, Va. A faithful and loving cousin; Patricia Pitchford and two dedicated friends; Tracey Smith and Latwanda Pittman, her nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and a host of friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 12:00 noon at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 828 Old Dill Road, Suffolk, VA. Crocker Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - Suffolk
900 East Washington Street
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-7443
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
You will be missed my birthday twin. Thank you for the great memories you have left me with. Love Meka Johnson
Meka Johnson
Friend
September 5, 2020
So Sorry For Your Lose May She Rest In Peace
Viola Marie Archer-Leslie
Family
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the Harris and Sears family members. May god bless and comfort your family's . I am praying for your strength in the lord to comfort you during this time.
Gloria Paul-Utley
Friend
September 4, 2020
Tamika you will truly be missed. My condolences goes out to your children and grandkids. RIH Tamika
Keisha Sharpe
Family
September 4, 2020
To Brother Harris and Sister Brenda, sending my heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this time. May God give you comfort and peace.


Clarice Swimpson
Va. Beach, Va//
Killeen Texas
CLARICE Swimpson
September 4, 2020
To Mike and the Sears Family my heart goes out to you with the passing of Tamika. My deepest Sympathy Linda Moore and Family.
Linda Moore
Friend
September 4, 2020
So happy that I had the opportunity to know you and to spend time with you as we grew up together in South Suffolk. It’s Never easy saying goodbye. May your Beautiful soul Rest in Heaven and in Peace forevermore. Love you old friend. I know your grandma is going to take great care of you up there. Tabby T
Tabitha Taylor-Boone
Friend
