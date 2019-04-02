|
|
Tammy Lynn Bissette, 50, of the 1200 block of Elmhurst Lane, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she was a cardiovascular technician and a Baptist. Survivors include two daughters, Brittany and Brianna ; a son, Donovan; her father, Thurman H. Bissette; and six grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, in Olive Branch Cemetery by the Rev. Mark Karika. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, Wednesday from 7-8 p.m.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019