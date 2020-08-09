Tammy Lynn Skidmore, 56, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 4, 2020. Tammy was born in Naval Hospital Quonset Point, Rhode Island to Manny and Tina Perry on November 6, 1963.
Tammy worked for Hardees restaurants for many years before going to work for Central Parking Systems at MacArthur Center mall. This turned out to be her favorite job ever. Sadly due to declining health she decided to retire. The last years of her life she spent devoted to her two sons and three grandchildren; they were her world. She also enjoyed family trips with her sisters and visiting historic places.
Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Tina Perry.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 36 years, Brant Skidmore; sons, Billy and Chris Skidmore; grandchildren, Mason, Braden and Evelynn; sisters, Nicky Baker and Linda Perry; her father and step mother: Manny and Judy Perry.
A memorial service will be held for Tammy on Monday, August 10 @ 2:00pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake Chapel (929 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, 23322)
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
in honor of Tammy or simply say a prayer for peace and comfort for the family.