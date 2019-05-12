Tania Ann (Demchuk) Ihlenburg, 95 years of age completed her life with her family and friends on Monday April 29, 2019 while under Hosparus care and living at the Villages at Historic Silvercrest in New Albany, Indiana. Tatiana Anna Demchuk (Tania) was born in New York City on August 14, 1923. She was the youngest of three daughters born to immigrant parents who met in New York City following their immigration from Poland and Ukraine. Marya Olenik was born in Poland and Isidor Demchuk was born in Ukraine and they married in 1915.Tania began a life-long love of hair styling at â€œAntoine of Le Printempsâ€ on 5th Avenue in New York City in 1941 and motherhood on December 10, 1946. She had six wonderful children, all who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, sisters Frances (Hepburn) and Sella (Heytota); Paul Rogers (brother-in-law), husband Walter (divorced), and so many of her dear friends. Mom is survived by her children Ray Ihlenburg (Lynn), Tom Ihelnburg (Anne deceased), Tania Ann Farley (Tom), Mari Ann Laricks (Gene), Jo Ann King (Larry), and Steve Ihlenburg (Judy); sister-in-law Gwynne Rogers, and nephews Scott, Russell, Donald Rogers, and Jon Heytota. Also she had nine grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.Tania will live on in all our hearts as a beautiful woman and an equally beautiful sense of style, sisterhood, motherhood, love, humor, sympathy and love of God. Mom we thank you for devoting your life to your family. May you find heaven an even greater reward to a life well lived.Tania will be interred at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia at a later date.Kraft Funeral Service Charlestown Road Chapel entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to: www.kraftfs.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019