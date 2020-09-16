1/1
Tanner Leigh Martin
On September 12th, our world lost the most precious little girl. Tanner Leigh Martin was born in Chesapeake, VA and the daughter of Shelia Michelle Phillips and Nathan Garrett Martin of Virginia Beach, VA. Tanner in her short visit with us brought so much love and joy to all that had the opportunity to have enjoyed her company. She was such a happy baby and her passing was too soon. Her memory will live on with all that loved her. Little Tanner Nanner, our baby, we love and miss you so much! Love Mommy and Daddy. Services are private.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 16, 2020.
