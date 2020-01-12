|
Tara Michele DeCarlis, 49, of Chesapeake, Va., a beautiful light left us for heaven on January 8, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Hayden & Logan Geske; mother, Barbara H. DeCarlis; brother, Dean (Jill) DeCarlis; partner, Barry Sternberg; niece, Leah; nephew, Kevin (Chelsea); great-niece, Lillian DeCarlis; father, Terry DeCarlis (Diane); step-brother, Jason; stepsister, Jennifer; aunt, Sandy Hardison (Nancy Bailey); and uncle, Edward Hardison
Heartfelt appreciation to the nurses, doctors, friends, & family who cared for her so lovingly.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel, at 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322 with a reception following the service at FOP Lodge 9, 110 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23320. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020