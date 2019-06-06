The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Tara Welch Gallagher Obituary
Tara Welch Gallagher, 39, of Virginia Beach passed away Friday May 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Gallagher Jr.; a son, Patrick Gallagher III; her parents, Wanda and Dickie Welch; her sister, Tiffany Hollowell and husband Troy; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, friends, and co-workers. Tara was a devoted mother and her life was centered around her son. She was most proud of her role as Patrickâ€™s mother. Tara was kind in her heart, compassionate in her actions, and humble in her demeanor. Tara projected a quiet ease â€" always present but never pretentious. Taraâ€™s life was cut short, but her accomplishments were not. Tara attended Portsmouth Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Tara received her undergraduate degree in civil engineering and a masterâ€™s in environmental engineering from Old Dominion University. She was employed as an engineer at the City of Virginia Beach. Tara was a dedicated public servant who was always professional in her interactions.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Church of the Holy Family, 1279 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth, VA. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 6, 2019
