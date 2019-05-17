The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Resources
More Obituaries for Taral Tarkelsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taral Greg Tarkelsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Taral Greg Tarkelsen Obituary
Taral Greg Tarkelsen, 59, passed away May 12, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, VA the son of the late Arnold Peter Tarkelsen and Barbara Ellen Thomas. He was predeceased by his wife, Gayle Parrish Tarkelsen. He worked as an Automobile Technician. Taral is survived by his daughter, Tara Georgia Tarkelsen; step son, Robert Leigh Fisher, III; grandchildren, Aubrielle, Keegan, Staysha, and Elijah; and numerous great grandchildren; sister, Alyssa Farina; numerous nieces and nephews; and girlfriend, Carol Bradshaw. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Dr., Suffolk, VA 23434 with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be registered on www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Download Now