Taral Greg Tarkelsen, 59, passed away May 12, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, VA the son of the late Arnold Peter Tarkelsen and Barbara Ellen Thomas. He was predeceased by his wife, Gayle Parrish Tarkelsen. He worked as an Automobile Technician. Taral is survived by his daughter, Tara Georgia Tarkelsen; step son, Robert Leigh Fisher, III; grandchildren, Aubrielle, Keegan, Staysha, and Elijah; and numerous great grandchildren; sister, Alyssa Farina; numerous nieces and nephews; and girlfriend, Carol Bradshaw. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Dr., Suffolk, VA 23434 with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be registered on www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 17, 2019