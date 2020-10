Or Copy this URL to Share

Tawanza Nyeka Anthony, 49, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020. A funeral will be held, 1:30pm, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave. Norfolk, VA 23523. A viewing will be held from 12-5pm on Sunday at Metropolitan, Berkley. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Tawanza Anthony Scholarship Fund with the Greater Baltimore FAMU Alumni Chapter.



