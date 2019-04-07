Taylor Marie Romanczyk gained her wings Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1991 to Stephen and Jeanine Romanczyk in Chesapeake, VA, where she attended Western Branch High School. She later attended Virginia Commonwealth University and Liberty University. Taylor is preceded in death by her grandfather, Andrew Anthony Romanczyk, Sr. and her dogs Bella and Rudy. She is survived by a number of family and friends, including her parents and three younger siblings, Sean, Andrew, and Victoria, respectively; her Grandy Judith Jones and grandad Leonard Butch Sheldon; grandmother, Mary Ellen Romanczyk; and two dogs, Henry and Porter. She also leaves behind twenty one aunts and uncles, twenty three cousins, seven best friends, and Sam Hill, all of whom are blessed to be impacted by the light she brought to the world.Taylor is most remembered for showing love to the world in every way and being selflessly kind to every person she met. She had a passion to help those around her and did so with her work in the Girl Scouts, earning the prestigious Gold Award, attending multiple mission trips, participating in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, and being a devoted member of Community Church in Chesapeake. She had a fierce passion for teaching and children, pouring an immense amount of love and dedication to the Roc Solid Foundation, of which she was a part of for 9 years. She loved all of the families she got to work with throughout her involvement with the Foundation and cultivated personal relationships, establishing a deep bond with Myra Wight and children Kiera, Lilah, and Mylo. Taylor always put others ahead of herself and that was the love she carried to all aspects of her life. She will be remembered fondly for her infectious personality, contagious smile, and generous spirit. Those she leaves behind will continue her legacy of spreading light in the same capacity she effortlessly did before her untimely departure. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 in Community Church at Western Branch, 1935 Jolliff Rd., Chesapeake 23321.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Roc Solid Foundation, online at www.RocSolidFoundation.org. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary