Theodore John Jones, 88, passed away at home with family at his side on July 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his daughter, Janet Jones; his son, Scott Jones. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Barbara Ann Jones; his son and daughter in-law, Tedd and Amy Jones; his daughter and son in-law, Kandi and Todd Porter; his grandchildren, Joshua Jones and his wife Michele; Ariel Jones-De-Maio and her husband Frank; Kylie and Kassidy Porter; and great grandchildren, Grace Jones and Phoebe Jones.
Ted was born in Providence, RI. He was a middle child of six children. He met Barbara when he was 23 and they moved together to Virginia. They soon began their business of 58 years, Ted Jones Appliance. Along with his appliance business, Ted also pursued a successful real estate investment and property management company. Ted cherished and loved his family and his numerous friends are proof of his valiant character. To know him was to love him. He spent his life in an effort of accommodating and giving to others. He was always the first person to donate his time and efforts to anyone in need. He was a hard worker, great businessman, teacher to many, Mr. Fix-it, world traveler and friend to all. Ted enjoyed spending time at his beach house and entertaining family and friends. He loved travel, fishing, working at his store and sharing days with his beloved wife. Ted was well known in the community and served as a member of the Ambassador Club, the Optimist Club and was a 32nd Degree Mason. A celebration of life service will be conducted at Loving Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. The family would like to thank all of their family, friends and neighbors for their never ending love and support. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 2, 2019