Teddy Russell. Born May 23rd ,1957, in Princess Anne County, Virginia the son of Geraldine Spires and the late Dave â€œRedâ€ Russell. Ted passed away peacefully at his home in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, June 11th surrounded by his wife and family and many friends. As we celebrate his life, it is instructive to reflect upon his accomplishments, a boy starting with nothing but a desire to succeed. Ted always followed his opportunities and persevered until his goals were realized. He utilized his natural talents: his uncommon strength and coordination, and his great interpersonal skills to build a company that provided for him and his family. His empathy with his wonderful and loyal employees at Spring Menders, and his rapport with his customers was created by his uncanny mechanical ability : â€œIf I take it apart I can put it back together againâ€. His skills provided him access to unusual opportunities such as being the mechanical advisor for the movie â€œNavy Sealsâ€ in 1990 when he modified the suspensions of the vehicles to allow for filming on the beaches of Hampton Roads.Ted met Terri, the love of his life, in 1987 and together they forged a relationship that lasted 32 years. Their devotion to friends and family could be described as â€œlegendaryâ€ for their unparalleled generosity and their untiring community involvement in both schools and their Church Point neighborhood. Ted was a lifelong Redskin fan --- he even painted his shop burgundy, gold and white. He framed newspaper reports of Redskin victories over Dallas, one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports. Recently, one of his finest moments was the October 2018, 20-17 victory over the Cowboys. We were all there in his living room shouting and unbelieving that such a happy result could occur!It is hard to review a life and put it into a few paragraphs. Thankfully, hopefully, we only have to do it a few times before someone does it for us. But it is a sad, horribly sad experience to go through.So good-bye Teddy Russell. Your smile will not grace this shore, but our remembrance always will.Teddy cherished his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Terri, his son Ryan, his daughters Stephanie, Jessica and Sarah and his grandchildren: Amyiah, Gabby, Eric Taetum, Rylan and DaKarri, and his siblings Dianne, Debbie, Larry and Gary and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank hospice and friends who have helped us get through these few last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CHKD and Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday. For more information, please contact the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 13 to June 14, 2019