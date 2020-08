NORFOLK- Terence Horan, 60, died Aug. 3, 2020. Terry was born in Yokohama, Japan to Navy parents, Capt. Robert A., and Elizabeth S. Horan. He is survived by three brothers, Robert (Tina), Sean (Jacquie), and William (Betty).A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 5 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Terry would have asked that people do a good deed for someone in need. www.SturtevantFH.com