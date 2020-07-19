Terence Mikal Mutch, 84, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 2, 2020.Born in Kirby, VT, he was the son of the late Ronald and Hilda Mutch. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the U. S. Navy as well as Civil Service. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.In addition to his parents, Terence was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Mutch. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Mutch; three daughters, Julia Mutch, Kimberly Mutch of Norfolk, and Rita Healey of Jacksonville, FL; two sons, Michael Mutch of Norfolk and Jacob Mutch of Williamsburg; three sisters, Posy Mutch and Roni Mutch, both of Connecticut and Carol Smith of Texas; two brothers, James Mutch and Timothy Mutch, both of Connecticut; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Avaly Miller.A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel at a later date due to COVID-19. Condolences may be offered to the family at: