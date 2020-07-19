1/2
Terence Mikal Mutch
Terence Mikal Mutch, 84, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 2, 2020.

Born in Kirby, VT, he was the son of the late Ronald and Hilda Mutch. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the U. S. Navy as well as Civil Service. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.

In addition to his parents, Terence was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Mutch. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Mutch; three daughters, Julia Mutch, Kimberly Mutch of Norfolk, and Rita Healey of Jacksonville, FL; two sons, Michael Mutch of Norfolk and Jacob Mutch of Williamsburg; three sisters, Posy Mutch and Roni Mutch, both of Connecticut and Carol Smith of Texas; two brothers, James Mutch and Timothy Mutch, both of Connecticut; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Avaly Miller.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel at a later date due to COVID-19. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
