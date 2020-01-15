The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Teresa Ann Snyder


1960 - 2020
Teresa Ann Snyder Obituary
Teresa Ann Snyder, 59, passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1960 in Groton, Connecticut. Teresa has been a resident of Virginia Beach for the past 50 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonita Snyder. Teresa was a loving and dedicated daughter and participated in Special Olympics for many years. She was a member of Auxiliaries in the local Moose and VFW.

She is survived by her father, Frank Snyder; her caregiver; and numerous relatives in Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020
