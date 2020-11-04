Teresa Dungan Basgier died peacefully in her sleep on November 2, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. She was born in Norfolk, VA to Marie and Aaron Dungan on May 26, 1927.
In her teen years, Terri served at the C&P Telephone Company as a telephone operator. After graduating from Granby High School, Terri went on to further her education at The Division now known as Old Dominion University. While there, a friend's brother offered her a ride to school one day. When she jumped in the car, she sat on his engineering plans laying on the seat. Well, that did not stop Terri or Joe from a wonderful life of 62 years together. They enjoyed traveling and dancing. Together, Terri and Joe raised 5 kids. After her fifth child left home, Terri went back to Old Dominion University completing her degree in 1979. She went on to help counsel troubled youth for the City of Virginia Beach.
She was a lifetime member of Cape Henry Women's Club where she served in many capacities including past President as well as helping with the scholarships for Virginia Beach students. She also was a founding member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
A depth of gratitude to Dr Gregory Warth and his staff for the compassionate care given to Mother. A special thank you to the caring staff at Atlantic Shores, Harbour Way, and Seaside in Virginia Beach. Appreciation is also extended to Westminster Canterbury Hospice.
Terri is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, Joe Basgier and son Richard Basgier.
She is survived by her sons Jim Basgier (Mary), Bob Basgier and daughters Lynne Uebelhoer (William) and Karen Culpeper(Win). Her legacy continues with 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:00 am followed by interment at Princess Anne Memorial Park.
A celebration of life will follow May 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cape Henry Women's Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Maureen Moore, 3558 Shore Drive #110, Virginia Beach, VA 23455, St. Mary's Infant Home, Norfolk, VA, or VBSPCA. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com
.