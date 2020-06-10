Teresa Lancaster Allen, 50, of 187 Wickham Road, Shiloh, NC died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence surrounded by those she loved. She was born September 16, 1969 in Norfolk, VA to Frances B. Davis of Norfolk, VA and the late Melvin Hope Davis and was the wife of George Lee Allen of the residence. She was a Christian and worked as a claim adjuster for USAA Insurance Company for many years where she made many lifelong friends.
In addition to her mother and husband she is survived by two sons, Joshua Shawn Lancaster (Krystal) of Elizabeth City, NC and Brandon Ray Lancaster of South Mills, NC; a sister, Sandra Lynn Felland of Norfolk, VA; three brothers, Robert Scott Bradshaw (Debbie) of Jacksonville, FL, Melvin Davis of VA, and Glenn Davis of PA; two stepdaughters, Jessica Askew of Chesapeake, VA and Bobbie Barnard of South Mills, NC; and six grandchildren, Emeline, Clara, Gwyenth, Gabriel, Benjamin, and William.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Chaplain Scott Taylor with Albemarle Hospice officiating. Burial will follow in Moyock Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Teresa Lancaster Allen to the Melanoma Foundation of New England, 490 Virginia Road #11, Concord, MA 01742. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Allen family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.