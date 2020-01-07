|
|
Teresa Sasser, 93, a resident of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away on January 5th, 2020. Born in Meeker, Oklahoma on November 15, 1926 to the late William and Bertha Peters. Teresa was the eldest of 9 children.
Teresa was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John B. Sasser with whom she had five loving children. Teresa and John married on February 4th, 1947, after which she left Oklahoma as a Navy wife, relocating to several East Coast cities before settling in Chesapeake, Virginia nearly 63 years ago. Teresa was a strong, intelligent, focused woman working as a team with her husband as a real estate agent. They opened Sasser Realty Co, Churchland in 1964, and worked together until retirement in 1997. She loved cooking and feeding family and friends that gathered around the large dining table. Special care was served with a loving smile always making sure they were well fed and cared for. After retiring she spent her time caringly overseeing the births of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, regaling in their celebrations and achievements.
Left to cherish her memory, her children, John Michael (Barbara) of Virginia Beach, Susan (Ray Constantine) Sasser of Exmore, Eric J. Sasser (Shirley) of Portsmouth, Carol Farmer (Chuck) of Chesapeake and Saundra Imel (George) of Chesapeake, together with grandchildren, Lindsey (Joey) Stanton, Lauren (Josh) Maneely, Elizabeth (Michael) Moen, Ryan Barrett, Ryan (Alisa) Smith, Kristen Froehlich, Richard (Katie) Imel and Tommy (Amber) Imel and 19 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her only sister, Lorraine (Jerry) Bruce and brothers, Michael Peters and Robert (Charlotte) Peters, together with many nephews and nieces.
There is peace thinking of Teresa strolling hand in hand with J.B. smiling at their labors of love in their garden.
The family will receive friends at the Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA on Thursday, January 9th from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 10th at 1 p.m. followed by the graveside burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation for the loving care given by the staff of the Mayfair House, Portsmouth, VA, Bon Secours Hospice, and the warmest gratitude to Gwen Garey for all her years of love and devotion.
A donation to is suggested in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020