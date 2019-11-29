|
|
Teresa R. Sprouse, 56, went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2019 while surrounded by family.
She is preceded in death by her brother Terry Robinson and her father-in-law Pete Sprouse.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Cris Sprouse; children David, Alicia, Jonathan and daughter-in-law-to-be Amber; beloved grandson Zion; parents Trudy and Sam Tant and father Thomas Robinson; brothers Tom, Tim, and Todd; and mother-in-law Carolyn Wall Sprouse.
Teresa fiercely loved her family. Just leaving the room would prompt an "I love you" from her. She spent much time in her garden cultivating vegetables, growing beautiful roses and even perfecting the art of bonsai. She served her country in the United States Navy and later retired as a school bus driver in Virginia Beach.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Dr. VA Beach, VA 23462 from 5-7pm. A funeral service will be held at the same location on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2pm.
The family of Teresa would like to thank her hospice team for their dedication, compassion, and friendship. Susan, Mary, Jenny, and Shellie, you have touched our hearts and lives.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 29, 2019