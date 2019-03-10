Teresita Lucero Tecson, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away March 8, 2019.Born in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines, on July 4, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Simplicia Lucero. She held various positions within local companies and eventually retired from M&G Electronics. She was a member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.Teresita was preceded in death by her son, Leo Tecson and brother, Jose Lucero. Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 50 years, Joselito â€œJoeâ€ G. Tecson; three daughters, Sandra Ruiz and her husband, Danny, Cindy Samonte and her husband, Jay, and Irene Cortez and her husband, Kharlo, all of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren, Ravynn, Leila, Giselle, Daniel, Matth, and Lincoln all of Virginia Beach; sister, Evelyn Buela of the Philippines; two nieces and two nephews.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, March 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. Interment and reception will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary