Teressa Beane, 68, left this life peacefully on October 4, 2020, after a long, difficult, courageous battle with lung cancer. The daughter of the late Howard and Alma Beane of Norfolk, VA, Teressa graduated from Lake Taylor High School in 1970 and spent the next few years traveling with friends. She made a career in the airline industry, working for TWA and American Airlines.



Among those most important in Teressa's life were her cat companions, Callie and Lucy; her sister, Linda Beane Warren; her niece, Jennifer W. Giddens (Larry) and their children Trey, Ellery, Lyra, and Ayrlin; and best friends Peggy Rhodes (Mark) and Marilyn Bullock (Tony).



With current pandemic precautions in mind, Teressa's family has chosen to postpone a memorial celebration until a future date; however, if anyone would like to express sympathy at this time, please make a donation in Teressa's name to the local SPCA.



