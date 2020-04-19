The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Terrance James Freeman Jr.


1994 - 2020
Terrance James Freeman Jr. Obituary
"TJ", 25, of Va. Beach, received his angel wings on April 12, 2020. He was born on Nov. 19, 1994 to Heather J. East and Terrance J. Freeman Sr. He graduated from Kempsville High School C/O 2014. He was a Corner Back for the Kempsville Chiefs. TJ was a Maintenance Manager for Breeden Corp. He loved Football, MMA Boxing and was a Sports Bike Enthusiast. TJ was predeceased by a cousin, Cedric McClinton; uncle, David Ervin. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Heather East, Terrance Freeman Sr.; siblings, Ashuntae James, Isaiah East, Jasmine Hyman, Ayanna Freeman, Aden Freeman, Maddyson Freeman, Savannah Freeman; grandparents, Jerry & Georgia Freeman, Sylvia & Troy McClanahan and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation 3-5pm, Mon., at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
