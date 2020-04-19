|
"TJ", 25, of Va. Beach, received his angel wings on April 12, 2020. He was born on Nov. 19, 1994 to Heather J. East and Terrance J. Freeman Sr. He graduated from Kempsville High School C/O 2014. He was a Corner Back for the Kempsville Chiefs. TJ was a Maintenance Manager for Breeden Corp. He loved Football, MMA Boxing and was a Sports Bike Enthusiast. TJ was predeceased by a cousin, Cedric McClinton; uncle, David Ervin. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Heather East, Terrance Freeman Sr.; siblings, Ashuntae James, Isaiah East, Jasmine Hyman, Ayanna Freeman, Aden Freeman, Maddyson Freeman, Savannah Freeman; grandparents, Jerry & Georgia Freeman, Sylvia & Troy McClanahan and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation 3-5pm, Mon., at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020