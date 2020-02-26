|
Terrence "Terry" Joseph Mulich, Sr., 81, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, peacefully at home with family.
Terry was born December 18, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas. He and his wife Lucille were happily married for 58 years. After 22 years with the U. S. Navy, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Afterwards, he spent a number of years in the private sector working on data systems for the military. He later received a bachelor's degree from Saint Leo University.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille Mulich; son, TJ; daughters, Michele and Monica Mulich; and two grandsons, Timothy and Michael Soong. He is also survived by a sister, Macrena Sailor. He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew John and Catherine Ann Mulich, and two brothers, Patrick and Michael.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m ., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020